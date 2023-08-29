'Bird Bandit' identified by police who say he robbed man at knifepoint accompanied by 3 parrots

Authorities in Fairfax County have identified the person they say robbed a man at knifepoint while accompanied by three parrots.

Police say they responded to the McDonald’s at 6165 Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area on August 22 for a report of a strong-armed robbery.

The victim told police the so-called 'Bird Bandit,' pulled a knife and robbed him before fleeing the area.

'Bird Bandit' identified by police who say he robbed man accompanied by 3 parrots

Surveillance images from a nearby business showed him wearing a black cowboy hat with two parrots on top, a patterned shirt, and a third parrot on his shoulder. She drove off in a blue Ford SUV.

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect and say they will provide updates after warrants are obtained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-256-8035.