'Bird bandit' suspect who robbed man while accompanied by 3 parrots arrested in Fairfax Co.

Crime and Public Safety
FAIRFAX, Va. - A man accused of robbing a man at knife point while accompanied by three parrots has been arrested, according to officials.  

In August, the suspect pulled a knife and robbed a man near the McDonald’s at 6165 Arlington Boulevard in the Seven Corners area. Surveillance images from a nearby business showed the suspect wearing a black cowboy hat with two parrots on top, a patterned shirt, and a third parrot on his shoulder.

Hector Eduardo Rios has been charged with Robbery for the incident and is being held without bond, according to Fairfax County Police Department. 