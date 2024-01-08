Bill Belichick, Jim Harbaugh among possible Washington Commanders head coach candidates: report

The Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera on Monday, and now the search is on for his replacement.

Rivera had been in charge of football operations for the past four seasons. His firing is the first major change made by new ownership.

The once-storied franchise went 26-40-1 with Rivera. His tenure in D.C. produced just one playoff appearance — a loss — and left very few building blocks for the future. He never had a winning season in the nation’s capital.

Here are some potential Commanders head coaching candidates according to FOX Sports:

Jim Harbaugh

If Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is eyeing a return to the NFL the Commanders would surely be interested. Harbaugh was 44-19 with a Super Bowl appearance in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before taking over at Michigan in 2015.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on in the first half in a game against the Penn State Nittany Lionsat Michigan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick says he is open to letting someone else handle personnel duties if he remains with the New England Patriots. He also remains under contract with the team. A long shot, but the Maryland native could decide a chance of scenery is what he needs.

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on prior to their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Eric Bieniemy

The season did not go as planned for offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The Commanders lost their final eight games of the year to tie the franchise record for the most defeats in a season. The team’s quarterback, Sam Howell finished with a league-high 21 interceptions this season and was sacked a league-high 65 times over 17 games.

Mike MacDonald

After a stand-out season as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator, Mike MacDonald is being mentioned as a possible head coaching candidate. Plus - controlling owner Josh Harris is from Maryland and wold definitely know about MacDonald’s impressive resume.

