Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in Centreville area of Fairfax County

Authorities say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday in Fairfax County.

The incident was reported around noon on Hidden Canyon Road near Misty Meadow Way in Centreville.

Officials say the bicyclists, an adult male, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The deadly incident comes on the same day the Washington, D.C. region celebrates the 20th anniversary of Bike to Work Day. The investigation is still continuing at this time.