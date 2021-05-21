Deadly house fire being investigated in Prince George's County

A house fire is under investigation in Prince George's County after a deceased victim was found inside the home upon extinguishing the fire.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS were dispatched to the 5900 block of Middleton Court in Temple Hills around 10:50 a.m. Friday for a reported house fire w/ report of a trapped resident.

READ MORE: Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle in Centreville area of Fairfax County

A deceased victim was found inside the home after crews extinguished the fire.

PGPD detectives are conducting a joint investigation. The cause and the origin of the fire are pending.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

No word yet on the victim's identity.