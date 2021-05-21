Woman sexually assaulted at Dollar Tree in Annandale; Fairfax County police seek witnesses

Fairfax County police are investigating a sexual assault that occurred at the Dollar Store in Annandale and the public is eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.

A woman reported that she went to the bathroom around 4 p.m. on May 13 inside the store, located at 7448 Little River Turnpike, when a man entered then sexually assaulted her.

Police say a description of the suspect is limited at this time and detectives continue to canvass businesses to obtain potential surveillance footage.

Detectives are asking for anyone who may have been in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike on May 13 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and saw something or someone suspicious to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text when you type "FCCS" plus tip to 847411 and by web.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.