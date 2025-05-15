Beyoncé ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour: How to snag last minute tickets

The Brief Beyoncé is heading to D.C. for July fourth weekend with a full Cowboy Carter takeover. Here's how you can snag your last-minute tickets.



Beyoncé has officially kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour featuring a Western theme, but it's not too late to get your tickets. Here's everything you need to know.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs at halftime during an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

What we know:

The 22-date tour kicked off with four nights of bliss in Los Angeles, California. Fans did not disappoint, arriving in their best western attire, fully suited in riding pants, chaps, and even cowboy hats.

Beyoncé then returns to her hometown of Houston in late May before wrapping up and heading to D.C. for July fourth weekend. The star will be gracing the stage at the Northwest Stadium on Friday and Monday. Tickets for the concert still remain on sale, with the lowest price as of now being $381, according to TicketMaster.

It's not too late to find a giveaway near you. Check-in with your local radio station for a chance to win tickets to the show.

The other side:

Fans have shared their own success stories with securing tickets on the night of the concert during the Renaissance World Tour by visiting the ticketing booth.

Although there have been fewer ticket hacks shared this go around, potentially due to the tour just beginning. Fans have eagerly shared their attire, themed parties, and all things Cowboy Carter online.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter 2025 Tour Dates and Locations:

5.15 - Chicago

5.17 - Chicago

5.22 - New Jersey

5.24 - New Jersey

5.25 - New Jersey

5.28 - New Jersey

6.05 - London

6.07 - London

6.10 - London

6.12 - London

6.19 - Paris

6.21 - Paris

6.28 - Houston

6.29 - Houston

7.04 - Washington, D.C.

7.07 - Washington, D.C.

7.10 - Atlanta

7.11 - Atlanta