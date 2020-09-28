Bethesda Catholic school implements virtual learning after COVID-19 case confirmed

A Catholic school in Bethesda has implemented virtual learning for its students after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Archdiocese of Washington, all students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades at Our Lady of Lourdes School are in quarantine until Oct. 8, as are several teachers who were in close proximity to the teacher.

School leadership opted to restore virtual learning because many of students in the quarantined grades have siblings.

There have been three positive cases of the novel coronavirus in Montgomery County Catholic schools.

Along with the case at Our Lady of Lourdes – two prior cases were confirmed at Holy Redeemer Catholic School in Kensington.

