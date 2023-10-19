Beltsville homicide under investigation after person found dead from trauma to the body: police

Authorities are investigating a homicide in Prince George's Countyafter they say a person was found dead from trauma to the body.

Officers were called to Odell Road and Grant Road in the Beltsville area around 8:35 a.m. Thursday.

Once on scene, they located a person suffering from trauma to the body. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have no suspects or motive at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.