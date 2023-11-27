Behind-the-scenes on Cyber Monday at Amazon’s Springfield Same-Day Delivery Fulfillment Center
SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Cyber Monday is one of Amazon's busiest shopping days of the year.
And it can't get much busier than at the Springfield Same-Day Delivery Fulfillment Center – where order are received and shipped the same day!
FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited Springfield for a behind-the-scene look at how the orders are processed.
READ MORE:
Cyber Monday continues to be the year’s biggest online shopping day
Behind-the-scenes at Amazon’s Springfield Same-Day Delivery Fulfillment Center
Behind-the-scenes at Amazon’s Springfield Same-Day Delivery Fulfillment Center