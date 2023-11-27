Expand / Collapse search

Behind-the-scenes on Cyber Monday at Amazon’s Springfield Same-Day Delivery Fulfillment Center

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:28PM
News
FOX 5 DC

Behind-the-scenes at Amazon's Springfield Same-Day Delivery Fulfillment Center

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard visited Amazon’s Springfield Same-Day Delivery Fulfillment Center for a behind-the-scene look at how the orders are processed.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - Cyber Monday is one of Amazon's busiest shopping days of the year.

And it can't get much busier than at the Springfield Same-Day Delivery Fulfillment Center – where order are received and shipped the same day!

FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited Springfield for a behind-the-scene look at how the orders are processed.

READ MORE:

Cyber Monday continues to be the year’s biggest online shopping day

Behind-the-scenes at Amazon’s Springfield Same-Day Delivery Fulfillment Center 

Behind-the-scenes at Amazon’s Springfield Same-Day Delivery Fulfillment Center 