Bear hit, killed on I-395 near Pentagon over weekend

A bear was hit and killed on I-395 near the Pentagon Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they received a call just after 2 p.m. on June 15 from a driver who saw a dead bear on the side of I-395 north near exit 8C.

When the trooper arrived at the scene, he confirmed it was a deceased bear and contacted Arlington County Animal Control to respond and remove the carcass.

At 5:48 p.m. Saturday, VSP received a call from a man who said he had hit the bear earlier in the day but did not stop because he was feeling ill.

The man was not injured in the crash with the bear and no charges are being filed in the incident.

It's the latest bear sighting in Virginia.

A FOX 5 viewer shared video that shows a black bear walking in a wooded area near the backyard of a home on Edgewood Drive.

A black bear was spotted around 7 p.m. on June 9 in the Cherrydale neighborhood of Arlington. There have been several sightings in that same area since May. The bear hasn’t caused any problems beyond rummaging through garbage cans and walking through people’s yards.

And last month, a dead black bear was found in a plastic bag near an Arlington walking trail, the county’s Animal Welfare League reports.