New Virginia laws go into effect on July 1

Starting July 1, 2024, several new laws will be implemented in Virginia.

The laws primarily focus on procedural adjustments rather than significant substantive changes.

The maximum compensation rate will increase to $1,410, while the minimum compensation rate will rise to $352.50.

Additionally, the cost of living adjustment rate will be 3.35% starting October 1, 2024, a notable decrease from the previous year's rate of 6.4%.

HB 205: Prompt Payment, Limitation on Claims

This bill limits the timeframe for employers or workers’ compensation carriers to seek recovery of payments made to healthcare providers to within one year of the payment date. It also restricts healthcare providers from contesting payment sufficiency claims to within one year of receiving the last payment. This aims to eliminate "ancient" claims for treatment predating July 1, 2024, easing investigation and defense processes.

HB 1418: Administrative Process Act



The Administrative Process Act exempts certain rules of the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission from the Administrative Process Act requirements, provided there is an opportunity for public comment before adoption. This bill primarily clarifies previous informal rulemaking practices.

SB 241: Notice of Denial and Right to Dispute Denial



SB 241 requires employers or insurers to include in their denial letters a notice informing employees of their right to dispute the claim denial through the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission. Specific language for this notice is mandated by the statute.

As these new laws take effect, the state aims to streamline procedural matters and provide clearer guidelines for both employers and employees in workers' compensation cases. The focus on these adjustments reflects an ongoing effort to improve the efficiency and fairness of the previous systems in place.