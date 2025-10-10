Spanberger and Winsome Earle-Sears spar in only debate of Virginia's Governor race

The Brief Candidates for Virginia Governor debated Thursday night. It was the first and only debate of the race and lasted one hour. Election day is November 4th.



Thursday night at Norfolk State University, Republican Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat and former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger squared off in a debate.

The debate, which lasted one hour, was the first and only debate of the governor's race in Virginia. Early voting is already underway and election day is November 4th.

Earle-Sears interrupted Spanberger several times. Spanberger sometimes ignored Earle-Sears entirely. The two women clashed on a host of issues including taxes, data centers, abortion, immigration enforcement and the economy. They also tackled hot button issues in the state in more recent weeks, including a text message controversy that's dominated headlines and the government shutdown that persists in Washington.

Jay Jones:



Early on in the debate, the candidates tackled Jay Jones and the scandal surrounding his campaign. Jones is the democratic nominee in Virginia's attorney general race. Last week, texts Jones sent in 2022 surfaced in which he suggested a Republican colleague be shot.

Spanberger quickly condemned the texts, but when asked whether she still endorses him, she repeatedly said voters will make a decision for themselves.

"The comments that Jay Jones made are absolutely abhorrent. I denounced them when I learned of them and will denounce them every opportunity I get," she told the moderators.

"I don’t understand why you can’t just come forward and say he needs to go?" Winsome Earle-Sears said to Spanberger directly. "I mean we’re talking about murder, we’re talking about someone's life being taken from them. Have you nothing to say about that? You can’t address it?"

Government Shutdown:

The two then went head-to-head on federal layoffs and the ongoing government shutdown, which of course affects the many federal workers and military families that live in Virginia. Both candidates pointed fingers at each other and their respective parties.



"When are you going to publicly say to Senators Kaine and Warner go do your job and keep federal workers working?" Earle-Sears said to Spanberger. "That’s the way you stop the shutdown."

"The current Lieutenant Governor of Virginia has not stood up for Virginia workers," Spanberger said, pushing back on Earle-Sears.

"My opponent has made light of plenty of federal workers losing their jobs, saying it’s not a big deal and everybody loses their jobs."

Transgender student policies:

The debate also included a fiery exchange on transgender student policies. When asked if she'd rescind Governor Youngkin's recent directive banning biological boys from girls' sports and bathrooms, Spanberger responded, "In each local community decisions should be made between parents and educators in each community in each community."

Earle-Sears could be heard speaking over her. "It should not be dictated by politicians," Spanberger continued, before the moderator asked Earle-Spears again to stop interrupting Spanberger.

When she was asked whether her pledge to sign legislation restricting bathroom use to sex at birth is discriminatory, Earle-Sears said no.

"This is not hard," she said, again speaking directly to Spanberger. "Are you going to change in a gym where men are nude in the locker rooms? Are you going to do that, Abigail? I don’t think you will!

What's next:

Whoever wins the race will become the first female governor in state history. Early voting continues with election day on Nov. 4.