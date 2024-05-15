Baltimore Ravens Christmas Day game will air live on Netflix

Netflix, the streaming giant, will broadcast the Baltimore Ravens Christmas Day game along with an additional NFL game this year.

This new deal is set to be in place for at least two more games in the future.

READ MORE: Tom Brady reveals roast jokes affected his children: 'I wouldn’t do that again'

Netflix shared the Christmas Day schedule on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon. The NFL Christmas Day games on Netflix will be the Chiefs vs. Steelers and the Ravens vs. Texans.

The NFL is set to announce the full 2024 schedule on Wednesday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET.

Featured article



