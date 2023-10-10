Police release photos of persons of interest in Morgan State homecoming shooting

Baltimore Police have released several photos of two persons of interest in connection to the shooting at Morgan State University.

Police say they are working to identify the men who were seen in the area before the shots rang out around 9:30 p.m. at the Oct. 3 homecoming event.

Video of four persons of interest was released just two days after the shooting. It’s not clear if the two individuals in the photos are part of the group seen in the video but police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The campus shooting left five people injured. Officials say the gunfire erupted as attendees were leaving the campus auditorium where the crowning ceremony for this year's Mister and Miss Morgan State was held and heading to the student center for a coronation ball.

Police believe at least two people opened fire during a dispute between two groups. They do not believe the victims — four men and one woman — were the intended targets.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley says it’s believed that a third person also pulled a gun during the dispute, though it wasn't clear whether they pulled the trigger. He said ballistics testing will reveal how many shooters were ultimately involved.

All of the school’s remaining homecoming events were canceled in the wake of the shooting. President David Wilson said the regrettable decision marked "the very first time in Morgan's history" that such events were canceled.

Classes were also canceled and counseling services were made available to students.

Four of the five victims were Morgan State students. At this time, only one remains in the hospital.

No arrests have been made yet. Metro Crime Stoppers and ATF are now offering a reward of up to $9,000 for tips leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects involved.

This is the third year in a row that there has been a shooting during Morgan State’s homecoming festivities.

Last year, a 20-year-old was shot while on campus during what police called an unsanctioned homecoming after-party and in 2021, an 18-year-old student was shot in the chest near the school’s Montebello Complex.

It was also the first of two shootings at Maryland university homecoming events this year.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, two 19-year-olds were injured at Bowie State University when shots were fired near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies during the last of their homecoming events.

After Morgan State’s events were canceled, many students and alumni went to Bowie’s events on Saturday , which included their football game against the Virginia State Trojans and an after-party from 10 p.m.-12 a.m. The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. but law enforcement confirmed that the suspects in the Bowie State shooting were not students at Bowie or Morgan.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings should call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.