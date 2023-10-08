2 injured in shooting at Bowie State University homecoming event, Maryland State Police say

Maryland State Police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting at Bowie State University during its Homecoming festivities Saturday night.

At approximately 11:45 p.m., officers responded to Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies for a report of a shooting. A shelter-in-place was issued for the school beginning at 11:30 p.m. and was lifted around 3 a.m.

They later discovered that two individuals – both 19-year-old men – had been reported injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital.

During a news conference Sunday morning, police said one weapon was recovered at the scene but they do believe there was more than one shooter.

Bowie State is Maryland’s oldest historically Black college and university.

The shooting comes just days after a similar incident at Morgan State University – another HBCU about 30 miles north of Bowie. Five people were shot and injured at a homecoming event there. Four of them have since been released from the hospital.

It's been confirmed that the suspects involved in this incident were not students at Bowie, or Morgan, police say. They are following up on leads.

Bowie State University officials say classes will be canceled Monday and counseling services will be available.

