Morgan State Shooting: Police search for 'persons of Interest' seen in video

Baltimore City police are asking the public for help identifying several individuals seen on video in connection to a shooting at Morgan State University that left five people injured and led to the cancelation of the school's homecoming week events and classes.

Investigators are calling the people captured on camera 'persons of interest' in the case. They say they were in the area when gunshots erupted Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. shortly after a coronation ceremony for this year's Mister and Miss Morgan State in the campus auditorium.

Attendees were walking from the auditorium to the student center for a coronation ball, which was about to begin when gunfire sent people scattering in fear.

Police believe at least two people opened fire during a dispute between two groups. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said preliminary evidence indicates the shooters were targeting one person, who wasn't among the victims. Worley said a third person also pulled a gun during the dispute, though it wasn't clear whether they pulled the trigger. He said ballistics testing will reveal how many shooters were ultimately involved.

Officials say they do not believe the five victims were the shooters' intended targets. The victims — four men and one woman — are between ages 18 and 22. Four are Morgan State students. No arrests have been made yet.

Police and university officials initially warned students of an active shooter and ordered them to shelter in place for hours while SWAT officers went door to door searching for suspects. Worley said police heard gunshots and several dorm windows shattered, so officials initially thought there was an active shooter and acted accordingly.

Following the shooting all other homecoming events and classes were canceled for the remainder of the week, including Saturday's football game, university President David Wilson announced late Wednesday afternoon. Wilson said the regrettable decision marked "the very first time in Morgan's history" that such events were canceled.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals is asked to contact police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report