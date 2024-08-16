'Baby K' to be sentenced for attempted murder attack on Prince George's County school bus

A 16-year-old who pleaded guilty to attempted murder will be sentenced Friday in Prince George’s County. The teenager, known by his rap name "Baby K," attempted to shoot another student at least three times on a school bus last year, but the gun jammed.

The incident occurred in May 2023, when a group of teens attacked and tried to kill another student on a Prince George’s County school bus. The gunman, Kaeden Holland, was 15 years old at the time. Holland pulled the trigger three times, but the gun malfunctioned.

Holland and his accomplices went into hiding in Washington, D.C., and it took several weeks for authorities to capture them. During a hearing to keep the case in adult court, prosecutors argued that Holland had prior weapons charges, failed to follow through on his probation, and had been the aggressor in three fights since his arrest.

Baby K

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy acknowledged in March that this was a difficult case. Prosecutors are recommending that Holland serve his sentence at the Patuxent Institution, citing the therapy and counseling programs available there.

The state is currently recommending that Holland be sentenced to 60 years for his crimes, with all but 25 of those suspended. He would be 41 years old when released if he serves his full sentence.