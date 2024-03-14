'Baby K' pleads guilty to attempted murder for attack on Prince George's County school bus

‘Baby K’, the teen accused of trying to kill a student on a Prince George's County school bus last May, has pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and firearms charges.

Kaeden Holland, 16, entered the guilty plea on Thursday, just a week after a judge decided that he would be tried as an adult .

Holland was arrested after he rushed onto a Prince George's County school bus in May 2023, put a gun to a student's head and pulled the trigger three times. The gun jammed and after hitting the victim in the head with the gun, Holland fled.

Two others involved in the attempted shooting, who were 14 and 15 years old at the time, are also being tried as adults.

Holland was captured by U.S. Marshals one week after the attack and has been held at the adult detention facility since. It was later discovered that Holland was connected to the murder of a woman in D.C.

The case has been a flashpoint for the county as violent crime has risen among youth.

State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy has repeatedly vowed to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. After the judge decided Holland would be tried as an adult rather than having the case sent down to the juvenile courts, Braveboy, whose office advocated to keep him in adult court, said she wasn’t surprised by the judge's decision.

"A young boy could’ve died on a school bus," she said. "We don’t want to have to prosecute these kids. We don’t want to have to ask that they be in adult court, but we also have to keep our community safe."

Prosecutors are recommending Holland receive 60 years in prison with all but 25 years suspended.

As he attempted to keep Holland from being tried as an adult, Holland's attorney argued that even though he's accused of horrifying crimes, he is still just a child, albeit an impulsive child who makes poor decisions.

His attorney also spoke about the trauma Baby K has experienced — being shot when he was 14, having no father in his life, and having a friend murdered — and said the teenager's IQ is lower than 85 percent of adolescents his age, and he was diagnosed with several mental illnesses and learning disabilities.

But the State highlighted issues the teen has been involved with, starting in first grade and said that all he did in school through ninth grade was fight. Since his capture last May, prosecutors say he's been the aggressor in three fights at the adult facility where he's being held.

His trial was set to begin on March 18. His sentencing hearing is now scheduled for May 17 at 1:30 p.m.