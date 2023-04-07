Baby born on I-270 in Montgomery County

A newborn baby just couldn’t wait for mom to get to the hospital!

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said a little bundle of joy was born along the southbound lanes of Interstae-270 Friday around 2 a.m.

The baby was born between Route 121 near Route 27 in the Germantown area. Piringer said the baby arrived before first responders made it to the scene.

The mother and her newborn were transported to the hospital and are doing well.