Awesome Con to kick off in DC this weekend

The Brief Awesome Con takes place April 4 - 6 at the Walter E Washington Convention Center. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, Ming-Na Wen and The Lord of the Rings actors Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, John Rhys-Davies and Sean Astin are expected to attend.



Awesome Con's annual convention returns to D.C. this weekend, bringing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate their favorite comics, movies, television shows, books, toys, games, cosplay, and more.

Awesome Con runs from April 4 - 6 at the Walter E Washington Convention Center.

What you can do:

Celebrities will be in attendance at this year's Awesome Con, including Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, Ming-Na Wen and The Lord of the Rings actors Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, John Rhys-Davies and Sean Astin.

Astin will appear on Saturday as part of a reunion of The Goonies, including Corey Feldman, Joe Pantoliano, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton, Robert Davi.

Orlando Bloom, Liv Tyler, and John Rhys-Davies will be on the Main Stage Sunday to share behind-the-scenes stories from The Lord of the Rings.

For those wanting to join in the fun from home, tune in to FOX LOCAL Saturday morning at 11:15 a.m. to watch live from the floor of the convention.

Local perspective:

WMATA expects an increase in Metro ridership this weekend, particularly on the Yellow and Green lines which tservicehe Mt. Vernon Square station. You can also expect higher demand for taxis and rideshares.

District Department of Transportation (DDOT) Traffic Control Officers will be posted around the Convention Center to direct vehicular and pedestrian traffic.