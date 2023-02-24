2 dead after shooting, stabbing inside Fairfax County home: police

A man and woman are dead, and two others are in police custody after a deadly shooting and stabbing inside a Fairfax County home.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 13200 block of Stable Brook Way in the Herndon area.

At a press conference, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said that they received a 911 call from someone inside the home and responded to the scene.

There they found a woman suffering from stab wounds and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Davis said two adults and a 4-year-old girl were also in the home when they arrived. The adults are in police custody and the child is safe, Davis said.

Investigators are currently working to determine how the people inside the home are related.

According to Davis, there were no signs of forced entry in the home and there is no threat to community.

He added that police are not searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.