ATV, dirt bike riders accused of wreaking havoc in Frederick County arrested after year-long investigation

Frederick County deputies have arrested two suspects in connection to a year-long investigation into numerous complaints about ATV and dirt bike users riding recklessly around county and city roads.

Investigators say the riders were reportedly disobeying the rules of the road, and wreaking havoc to include in neighborhoods and businesses. They were wanted for constant fleeing and eluding law enforcement, negligent driving and trespassing.

"For over the past year these same individuals have created chaos along the Frederick County and Frederick City roads and streets," FCSO Corporal Chad Smith said. "These individuals oftentimes wear ski masks to avoid showing their faces, along with dark clothing to avoid detection and apprehension. Between FCSO and FPD, our agencies handled more than 20 calls for service in the last year."

FCSO Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Operation

After learning their behavior patterns, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office special Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement (PACE) team set up surveillance on Oct. 13 at the Your Space Storage facility in the 4900 block of New Design Road in Frederick to see if they could catch the riders in action.

Calls to report the reckless driving and noise began coming in around 7 p.m. and ended around 11:30 p.m. At approximately 11:40 p.m., three riders returned to the storage unit. The first two entered but the third noticed the police and fled. Deputies found the two suspects and successfully arrested them without incident.

Jamontrez Marque-Lee Williams, 24, and Jahmad Jayree Disney, 23, were taken into custody and brought to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking.

Williams’ charges include malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000, obstructing and hindering, and five traffic-related charges. Disney’s charges include obstructing and hindering and five traffic-related charges.

"With two of these individuals off the roads, we hope to see a large decrease in this kind of unlawful activity. However, we encourage the public to call 301-600-2071 if they see or hear this activity in their neighborhoods or businesses," FCSO Lt. Trevor Hajjar said.