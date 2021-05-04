Attorneys for Isiah Brown request release of information on deputy accused of shooting him

Attorneys for Isiah Brown, the 32-year-old man shot by a Spotsylvania County deputy, have filed a request for the release of audio and transcripts between the 911 dispatcher and the deputy accused of shooting him as well as the identity, tenure and record of that deputy.

According to Brown's attorney, David Haynes of The Cochran Firm - D.C., the FOIA request covers a wide variety of public records requests including all audio, video and transcripts from the incident.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office released video and audio late Friday related to the shooting of 32-year-old Brown. Authorities say the deputy involved was responding to a domestic disturbance call when the shooting happened.

In the audio released, the deputy is heard saying "drop the gun" multiple times before opening fire. Brown told the dispatcher that he was not armed and was walking down the street holding a house phone.

State Police say the deputy tried to talk to Brown, who was walking away from his residence when the incident erupted. Brown's attorneys say he was shot 10 times while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

Brown is currently still in critical condition in the ICU at a Fredericksburg hospital. He has undergone several surgeries since the shooting, including this past Friday, to repair extensive damage to his intestines as a result of the multiple gunshot wounds he suffered.

Brown's family has established a GoFundMe to help offset expenses associated with his hospitalization.

