Attempted smash-and-grab fails as robbers try to steal gaming machines from Manassas 7-Eleven

Authorities say three men caused major damage to a Manassas 7-Eleven Wednesday when they attempted to steal several gaming machines during a failed smash-and-grab robbery.

It was reported just before 2:55 a.m. in the 12000 block of Dumfries Road in Prince William County.

Prince William County Police Department

Investigators say the men let the employee leave before they crashed into the front of the store in a pickup truck driven in reverse.

Once the truck broke through the window, the men tried to steal the gaming machines. When they were unable to load the machine into the truck they fled the area. The employee reported minor injuries. No property was stolen,

The men wore ski masks and sweatshirts and gloves. One wore a sweatshirt with a reflective traffic vest. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.