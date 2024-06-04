Phone service outage affecting customers nationwide

A nationwide issue is affecting customers trying to complete calls to different carriers, according to an AT&T representative

FOX 5 has learned that the outage should not impact customers trying to call other AT&T customers, or trying to call 911.

"We are working closely with Verizon to determine the nature of the issue and what actions need to be taken.," said a representative.

AT&T experienced an outage in February 2024, affecting more than 70,000 customers at its peak.