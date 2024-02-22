AT&T national outage? Here’s what we know and when service could be back up

AT&T cell phone users across the U.S. reported outages on Thursday morning, in addition to T-Mobile, Verizon and other customers.

There is no official word from the company at this time.

Multiple posts on social media have been reported from users not being able to use their phones from locations across the country.

Some employees at FOX 5 in Bethesda have also reported not being able to use their devices for calls, texts or to connect to Wi-Fi. The app is also reportedly having issues.

FOX 5 has reached out to AT&T for comment.

Here’s what’s known about the cellular outages reported.

AT&T phone outage

DownDetector.com, an outage tracking site, showed thousands of outages reported starting around 4 a.m. ET, mostly impacting mobile phone users.

Outages were reported in many major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

AT&T appeared to have the most reported outages, followed by Cricket, Verizon, T-Mobile, Boost Mobile and others, according to DownDetector.

iPhone ‘SOS’ only – what does it mean?

During the outage, iPhone users reported seeing SOS or "SOS only" in the status bar.

This means the device isn't connected to a network, but the phone users can still make emergency calls.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.