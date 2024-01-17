ATM robbery spree continues as thieves target 7-Elevens across DC region
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating several additional automatic teller machine robberies on Wednesday as thieves continue to target 7-Eleven stores across the D.C. region.
The latest robberies happened in northeast Washington and in Prince George's County during the early morning hours.
READ MORE: Thieves target 7-Eleven ATMs in 8 robberies across DMV
Police say just before 2:30 a.m. thieves targeted an ATM at a 7-Eleven in the 3700 block of Hamilton Street in Hyattsville. About 15 minutes later, police say several suspects entered a 7-Eleven in the 5500 block of South Dakota Avenue where they used a hydraulic tool to break into the ATM.
Reports of more robberies where thieves targeted ATMs were reported on Wednesday morning in Greenbelt, Lanham, and Laurel.
ATM robbery spree continues as thieves target 7-Elevens across DC region
READ MORE: Thieves armed with chainsaw reportedly try to steal 7-Eleven ATM in DC
A multi-agency investigation across D.C., Maryland and Virginia into the theft spree was launched earlier this week. Eight 7-Eleven convenience store ATMs were targeted in just one day at stores in D.C., Alexandria, Riverdale, Chillum, Clinton, and College Park.
In two of the incidents, FOX 5 learned that the thieves cut wiring to destroy any video evidence and ended up damaging the store’s entire system.