Thieves armed with chainsaw reportedly try to steal 7-Eleven ATM in DC

Police are searching for suspects after a 7-Eleven in northwest D.C. was robbed before dawn Wednesday by several thieves, including one armed with a chainsaw, who reportedly tried to steal the convenience store’s ATM.

The robbery was reported just after 3:50 a.m. in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue. Police say three suspects entered the store and targeted the money machine. One of the suspects was armed with an electric chainsaw.

Images posted to X by MoCo PG News show two ATMs that were damaged.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ 7-Eleven ATM reportedly targeted by thieves armed with chainsaw (PHOTO: MoCo PG News / @MoCoPGNews)

The suspects fled in a newer model gray Infiniti last seen driving north on Georgia Avenue.

Less than 15 minutes later, police responded to a robbery at another 7-Eleven in northwest D.C. Officers say three masked suspects entered and stole from the store in the 3000 block of 14th Street. They fled in a dark-colored BMW.

It is unclear is the two incidents are connected. No injuries were reported in either robbery.