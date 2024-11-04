Asian elephant named 'Kamala' dies at Smithsonian’s National Zoo

Image 1 of 2 ▼

An Asian elephant named Kamala had to be euthanized Friday, the Smithsonian National Zoo said over the weekend.

Zoo officials say after a decade of managing and treating Kamala’s osteoarthritis, animal care staff recently noted her physical condition had irreversibly declined, and on Nov. 1, they decided to humanely euthanize her.

Osteoarthritis is a degenerative disease affecting joint cartilage and the underlying bone with associated pain and stiffness.

Kamala was born in the wild and was estimated to be around 50 years old, which is considered an advanced age for her species. She was orphaned as a calf and raised by humans. The zoo says she was strongly bonded to her caretakers.



"The elephant care team fondly remembers Kamala as a smart and inquisitive individual who held a dominant role within the herd. She built strong bonds with her keepers and enjoyed their attention. Whenever keepers approached, she would rumble and squeak, behaviors that indicated her happiness and excitement," zoo officials said in a press release.

When she first arrived at the Zoo in May 2014 , animal care staff noted that Kamala’s front legs were knock-kneed, while her back legs bowed out. That changed her gait and shifted her weight in a way that predisposed her to developing osteoarthritis.

Kamala received multiple different intraarticular therapies over the years to treat her arthritis but the zoo says due to her declining quality of life and poor long-term prognosis, animal care staff ultimately decided to euthanize her. The euthanasia took place in the Elephant Barn.