Ashes of puppy killed in tragic plane crash brought to deceased pilot's family in Virginia

The ashes of a pilot and a puppy killed in a plane crash last month were brought to the pilot's family in Northern Virginia.

The 5-month-old puppy’s name is Lisa. She was being taken to New York for a second chance at life but sadly, she was killed along with 49-year-old Seuk Kim — the generous volunteer pilot transporting her and two other dogs from Maryland to Albany.

The family of Kim, a father from Springfield, received Lisa’s ashes. They told FOX 5 that since the puppy and pilot tragically died together, it meant a lot to get their ashes reunited.

"It was very emotional. The kids were very strong," Seuk’s brother Sejin Kim said.

On Sunday, volunteer pilot Chris Moon – a friend of Seuk – flew from Virginia to Albany to bring back the puppy’s ashes.

Kim’s sons were the ones who greeted Moon and received the ashes at Leesburg Executive Airport. It was all made possible by Forever Changed Animal Rescue .

Sejin Kim told FOX 5 that Lisa represented so much of his brother's passion and commitment to animals as this one flight was one of dozens of volunteer missions.

"He transported hundreds of dogs to different adoption agencies, being euthanized," Sejin said. "Since this accident…he changed my mindset. We are getting support from all around the world."

Seuk was piloting a small aircraft carrying three rescue dogs on Sunday, Nov. 24 when he lost control and crashed into a wooded area about 35 miles from his destination in Albany. NY authorities say there was poor visibility that day.

The two other dogs on board the plane survived the crash and have been getting medical attention

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the crash.

Family says a memorial for Seuk is planned for Thursday. They are hoping to bury Lisa next to him.