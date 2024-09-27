Art All Night returns this weekend and more things to do in DC

Art All Night is returning to the District this weekend along with a number of events. Here's your weekend guide for things to do in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

DC Art All Night is kicking off Friday, September 27, at 7 p.m. and wraps-up Saturday, September 28, at 3 a.m. The annual festival will take place in all eight wards with different activations on each night, bringing visual and performing arts to life.

Bangin’ in Bowie Comedy Series is back this weekend featuring special guests Damon Williams, Marshall Brandon, and John Phillips. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music by Sound of the City, featuring Precious Joubert and DJ Two Tone Jones, and food by Flavors.

La Casita Pupuseria will be attempting to create the world’s largest pupusa and set a Guinness World Record. A team of Salvadorian American chefs are taking a stab at crafting a 20-foot mega pupusa this weekend in D.C. The event will take place on Saturday, September 28th at Fiesta DC at 11 a.m.

This festival will feature local wineries, breweries, local bands, national headliners, boutiques, food trucks, and more. Attendees can enjoy performances by DC Vybe, The Kim Michelle Experience, and Dupont Brass, along with special guest DJ Dirty Rico. Our very own Joe Clair will be hosting the event.