DC restaurant attempts to make world's largest pupusa to set a Guinness World Record

The D.C. restaurant La Casita Pupuseria will be attempting to create the world’s largest pupusa and set a Guinness World Record.

A team of Salvadorian American chefs are taking a stab at crafting a 20-foot mega pupusa this weekend in D.C. If the chefs are able to succeed they will be setting a new Guinness World Record, beating the previous record of 18-feet.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ LA PAZ, EL SALVADOR - NOVEMBER 13: Salvadoran cooks participate in the elaboration of the most gigantic pupusa in the world, during the 18th Festival of the Pupusa in the municipality of Olocuilta in La Paz, El Salvador, on November 13, 2022. Since 2005, the "National Pupusa Day" is celebrated on the second Sunday of November, an iconic food of El Salvador. This year, the giant pupusa prepared in Olocuilta measures 5.5 meters, surpassing the 4.25 meters of 2021, which positioned this municipality as the makers of the largest pupusa in the world recognized by Guinness World Records. (Photo by Alex Pena/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This event will take place on Saturday, September 28th at Fiesta DC at 11 a.m.