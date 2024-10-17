Arrest warrant issued for Ravens fan seen attacking Commanders fans in viral video

article

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Baltimore Ravens fan seen in a viral video attacking two Washington Commanders fans after their Sunday, Oct. 13 game.

Baltimore police say 24-year-old John ‘Jack’ Callis is wanted for first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

Callis was seen on video brutally punching and kicking two Commanders fans in the 1000 block of South Charles Street after the Ravens won their home game at M&T Stadium.

The attack was seemingly random and unprovoked, causing outrage across social media.

Online sleuths quickly identified Callis as the alleged suspect and demands for his arrest came en masse. Calls and emails were also put in to Callis’ employer, Maury Donnelly & Parr, Inc., leading to his subsequent termination.

"MDP has a zero-tolerance policy for violence and aggressive behavior. This individual is no longer employed with our firm," they said in a statement.

After the video surfaced, Baltimore police said they were aware of the incident and investigating. On Wednesday, they said they had "identified a possible suspect in this incident" but added that they needed to identify and interview the victims.

Police said Thursday that the victims have been located but no additional information will be released regarding their identities.

Callis, listed as ‘John William Callis’ in charging documents that FOX 5 obtained from the St. Augustine Police Department, was charged with second-degree assault in 2021 following a confrontation with a police officer. He pleaded not guilty and was placed on probation in 2022.

Anyone with information on Callis’ whereabouts is asked to call 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp.