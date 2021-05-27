Arrest made after mother, child shot over rental scooter dispute in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department has made an arrest after a child and his mother were shot in Northwest D.C. last week over a dispute between the family and the suspect over a rental scooter.

D.C. police say 26-year-old Anthony Bedney has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The incident happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. in the 1500 block of 10th Street. Police say Bedney opened fire after arguing with the family over the placement of a rental scooter.

Husband and father of the victims Patrick Reilly released this statement on the arrest:

"We are extremely grateful to the Metropolitan Police Department for its hard work and to everyone who helped with the investigation and search.

"We are overwhelmed by and thankful for all the support and prayers. As my wife and son recover, we continue to ask for privacy as we do the hard work of healing as family.

"Gun violence plagues far too many of our communities. I do not wish what happened to my family on anyone, but in our country, I know it inevitably will. I hope that our lawmakers can come together to stop this. I hope our communities can come together to tell individuals with guns who wish to do others harm, that it is unacceptable and they will be caught. And I hope that our country that is awash in guns and hate, will do what is necessary to protect our most vulnerable, even if it’s hard."