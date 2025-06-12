Army 250: Could Trump's military parade be impacted by weather?

The Brief A 60% chance of rain and possible thunderstorms Saturday evening could impact the Army’s 250th anniversary parade, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in downtown D.C. Severe weather may threaten high-profile elements like military flyovers, fireworks, and the U.S. Golden Knights parachute performance, though armored vehicles can operate in storms. With up to 200,000 attendees expected, lightning and heavy rain could pose major safety concerns, with Sunday’s forecast offering little improvement.



The Army's 250th anniversary is set to be celebrated this Saturday with a festival followed by a parade, concert and fireworks. But could thunderstorms put a damper on the day?

What we know:

There is a 60% chance of rain on June 14, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely in the afternoon with the possibility of a thunderstorm between 5pm and 8pm – prime time for the parade's scheduled time of 6:30 p.m.

FOX 5 Meteorologist Mike Thomas says severe weather could be possible on Saturday – but we won't know until we get closer to.

Sunday is not looking much better, with a 70% chance of precipitation and thunderstorms possible throughout the afternoon and evening, per NWS.

Big picture view:

Saturday's schedule is jam-packed with events in downtown D.C.

Ahead of the parade are two events on the National Mall: The Army Fitness Competition and Awards Ceremony is from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and then the Army's birthday festival begins at 11:00 a.m., featuring live military demonstrations, military tanks and more.

Following the parade, a concert will kick off at 7:30 p.m. followed by fireworks.

The 150 military vehicles should be fine in stormy weather. But any flyovers, helicopters, fireworks and the planned performance by the U.S. ‘Golden Knights’ Parachute Team could be in jeopardy depending on weather conditions. And with up to 200,000 expected attendees, the chance of lightning could be a major issue.