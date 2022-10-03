Armed robbery, carjacking take place within minutes in Greenbelt

An armed robbery and an armed carjacking took place within minutes of each other on Monday morning in Greenbelt, police say.

The first incident occurred around aroun12:06 a.m. when officers responded to Southway for the report of an armed robbery. The victim says they were approached by two Black males wearing all black, including black face masks.

READ MORE: 16-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County

The victim says one of the suspects pointed a black handgun at them and demanded the victim's car keys. The suspect took personal property from the victim, but they were unsuccessful in taking the keys. The suspects fled on foot.

The second incident occurred around 12:19 a.m. when GPD received a call for the report of an armed carjacking on Ridge Road. The victim says they were approached by two individuals who pointed a black handgun and demanded the keys to the victim's car.

The victim complied and one of the suspects went into the victim's pocket and took her car keys. The suspects fled in the victim's Honda Fit. The victim sustained minor injuries.

READ MORE: Uber driver fights off carjackers in DC

Greenbelt Police have not confirmed if the two cases are connected, but they say the suspect description from the armed carjacking matches the suspect description given by the armed robbery victim.

At this time, no suspects are in custody. If anyone has any information about either of these incidents, Greenbelt Police ask you to call 301-474-7200 or email greenbeltpd@greenbeltmd.gov.