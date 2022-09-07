16-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County

A 16-year-old has been arrested for an armed carjacking overnight in Prince George's County.

The Prince George’s County Police Department says the 16-year-old male from Laurel is charged as an adult in the case.

Officers responded to a convenience store in the 13300 block of Baltimore Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported carjacking.

Officers spoke to the victim who had just been carjacked at gunpoint by two suspects in the parking lot. The victim was not injured.

The victim advised officers the suspects had left behind another car in the parking lot. That car was reported stolen on Tuesday out of Laurel.

Officers with the Laurel City Police Department observed the carjacked vehicle at approximately 2:15 a.m. at Cherry Lane and Route 1 and initiated a pursuit, which the PGPD joined. That pursuit ended in a parking lot in the 10000 block of Baltimore Avenue in College Park.

Officers from both agencies approached the carjacked car and arrested the sole occupant – the 16-year-old male. He had a loaded gun on his lap at the time of his arrest. That gun was recently reported stolen.

PHOTO: Prince George's County Police

The Prince George’s County Police Department charged the 16-year-old suspect with armed carjacking, first-degree assault and firearms offenses. Investigators are working to identify and locate the second suspect involved in the carjacking.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online.