D.C. police are searching for armed carjackers they say stole a man's Mercedes-Benz near the White House overnight.

Investigators say the carjacking happened in front of a hotel in the 1400 block of G Street NW just before midnight.

According to police, two suspects armed with a rifle and handgun exited a dark sedan and took the man's vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.