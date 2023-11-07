Howard University students robbed at gunpoint near campus

D.C. police are investigating after two Howard University students were robbed at gunpoint near campus.

The stickup happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of 5th Street.

Police say multiple suspects jumped out of a sedan and brandished handguns before robbing the students of their jacket and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.