Arlington’s Ireland's Four Courts restaurant to reopen in August after fiery car crash closed doors

The countdown is on for the reopening of a popular restaurant in Arlington that was badly damaged after a fiery car crash last year.

Ireland’s Four Courts Pub has been closed since August 12, 2022 when a vehicle plowed into the packed business in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard.

Over a dozen people were injured in the crash. Shortly after the crash, the vehicle caught fire and spread to the building. The driver was working for a ride-hailing service at the time of the crash and traveling with a passenger.

Investigators believe the driver likely experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh visited the site Monday and said onstruction workers are hard at work still putting up the framing and electrical wiring. It will look a bit different from the old pub, but the owner promises that it’ll have the same vibe.

A GoFundMe page launched on behalf of the restaurant and has raised nearly $50,000.

According to the restaurants website, the pub will reopen in August of this year.