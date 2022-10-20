No criminal charges for driver who crashed into Ireland's Four Courts restaurant in Arlington

Authorities say no criminal charges will be sought against the driver who crashed into the Ireland's Four Courts restaurant in Arlington over the summer leaving 15 people injured.

In a brief update posted online Wednesday, the Arlington County Police Department says all patients have been released from the hospital. They say while the investigation remains active, they believe the driver likely experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The decision to not pursue criminal charges came after consultation with the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

The crash happened August 12 at the restaurant in the 2000 block of Wilson Boulevard. According to police and fire officials, nine people were hospitalized and six others were treated at the scene. Shortly after the crash, the vehicle caught fire and spread to the building.

The driver was working for a ride-hailing service at the time of the crash and traveling with a passenger.

The restaurant remains closed at this time.