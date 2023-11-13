Arlington security guard charged with shooting teen allegedly trespassing at vacant property

An Arlington security guard is facing charges after shooting a teen who was allegedly trespassing at a vacant property in Rosslyn.

According to police, 53-year-old Ahmed Namnoom was working as a security guard patrolling the site of the former Key Bridge Marriott, in the 1400 block of Langston Boulevard, when a group of teens allegedly entered the fenced property and were walking towards the empty building.

The suspect drove towards the group, got out of the car and confronted them while brandishing his firearm.

Namnoom then fired a shot, hitting the victim who ran from the scene to the 1800 block of N. Lynn Street where he called police. When officers arrived, they immediately began rendering aid until medics arrived and took the victim to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Namnoom has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.