Arlington school board member wants vape detectors in bathrooms: report

One school board member is calling for vaping detection devices to be installed in middle and high school bathrooms in Arlington.

Arlington Public Schools board member Mary Kadera is behind the idea, reportedly saying that school bathrooms are trouble areas where students feel unsafe.

The vaping detection devices being proposed have sensors to determine if nicotine or THC oil is being used in the vicinity.

FOX 5 reached out to Arlington Public Schools, who say they continue to monitor how this and other initiatives are working in other school divisions. They also told FOX 5 that school staff actively monitor bathrooms and hallways and continue to educate students on the dangers of vaping and other illegal substances.

"I think it’s an excellent idea, similar to what is in airplane bathrooms, right? Why would we not want to do that, especially for our young people," said retired superintendent Dr. Rebecca Good. "Anything a school district can do to lessen the impact of vaping on their students is a good idea."

Neighboring school districts like Stafford County and Montgomery County have had vaping detection pilot programs in place since last spring.





