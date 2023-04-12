Vape detectors being installed at some Montgomery County high schools

Vape detectors will be installed at a select number of high schools in Montgomery County in the coming weeks.

Montgomery County Public Schools announced the new safety initiative Wednesday in an effort to prevent students from smoking and congregating in school bathrooms.

The school district says the detectors will help identify any instances of vaping or smoking in the bathrooms, and allow administrators to take appropriate action.

In addition to the added devices, MCPS says it will pilot another program that involves high school students wearing badges as a way to identify themselves on campus.

"This will help our staff and security personnel to quickly recognize students who belong on campus and identify any individuals who do not," said MCPS Chief Operating Officer Brian Hull.

In February, MCPS introduced the "Student Restroom Monitoring Plan" as parents pressured school leaders to improve safety in bathrooms.

The school district said staff is supposed to be increasing checks inside restrooms, installing latches on exterior restroom doors so they can't be locked shut, and limiting access to designated restrooms.

"We have continued the installation of hardware to keep bathroom doors open at the secondary level and implemented districtwide protocols for monitoring bathrooms," the school safety update released Wednesday reads.

MCPS did not clarify which schools will be receiving the vape detectors or who is participating in the badge program.