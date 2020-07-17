How is COVID-19 reported? Some frustrations voiced after Arlington pool reports COVID-19 cases

Several months into the coronavirus pandemic, there are still some frustrations around publically reporting COVID-19 cases after multiple members of an Arlington County swim club reportedly test positive.

First shared by the local site ARLnow.com, news of a potential COVID19 outbreak at a popular private swim club in Arlington, Virginia first caused outrage, and then frustration.

The swim club involved is called the Overlee Community Association, near Lee Highway in Arlington. One family told FOX 5 they waited a few years to get off of the waitlist and into the facility. It’s a popular swim club.

Earlier in the week, a report alleged that the pool had been shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Yeah, I want the right story,” said Laurian Eckle to FOX 5 on Friday, “I think it’s unfair to say that we have an outbreak problem at this pool. I do not at all feel like there is a problem. I think the people that were affected appropriately communicated to the pool…”

Eckle told FOX 5 she felt more than safe returning with her family when the pool reopened. “People have to wear masks at all time when not in the water. You can see the guards appropriately making sure people make difference,” she added.

Eckle and other members told FOX 5 the pool’s leadership sent notification informing those with the Overlee community that a few members had tested positive and that the pool would be closed for around 24-hours or more for cleaning while staff informs health departments.

FOX 5 was told a second notice was also sent in response to recent local reporting, which noted as of Tuesday, at least three members had come forward to tell Overlee they tested positive for COVID19.

What is not clear is when those members who tested positive visited the pool -- or whether this was an organized event.

While Overlee did inform its members of the positive testing, an Overlee Manager told FOX 5 they could not talk to us due to legal reasons.

FOX 5 reached out to a spokesperson with Arlington County’s Health Department, who emailed back saying they could neither confirm nor deny a potential COVID19 outbreak due ro patient privacy.

FOX 5 asked a few neighbors, who are not members, whether they were informed of any positive COVID-19 cases at Overlee. Those neighbors told FOX 5 they were not.

“Yeah, of course, it’s important for me to know. I live on the other side of the pool and most of my neighbors belong to this pool … And everyone in close proximity to me belongs here,” said Elise Yanker-Hasenei, who says as far as she knew, she thought the county was doing an okay job in reporting COVID-19 exposures.

Not publically reporting potential COVID-19 exposures or severe outbreaks due to “patient privacy” is exactly the issue many families with loved ones in nursing homes reported to FOX 5 during the height of the pandemic. At one point, Virginia was the only state/jurisdiction in the greater Washington D.C. area to not publicly confirm cases within more vulnerable facilities.

When FOX 5 reached out to a spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Health about Overlee, that person was not clear on whether pools could site the same “patient privacy” guidelines as nursing and health care facilities.

FOX 5 requested to speak with an Arlington County spokesperson multiple times. A second email sent later in the day read:

"Each pool in Arlington undergoes a pre-opening checklist inspection with safety measures and guidance before it opens for the season.

As I mentioned, we are unable to publicly confirm or comment on any potential outbreak at any worksite or facility. In the event of any outbreak at any worksite or facility, we do investigate in coordination with that site."