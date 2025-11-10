Arlington man arrested after firing air pistol from apartment window, injuring 2: police

The Brief An Arlington County man has been charged after firing an air pistol from his apartment window at people and cars. Police say he injured at least two, and caused damage to three cars. He is facing several charges and is being held at the Arlington County Detention Center.



Arlington County police have arrested a man accused of injuring at least two people and damaging three cars by shooting an air pistol out of his apartment building.

What we know:

Police say around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Courthouse Road for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by an adult male victim who said he had been struck by a projectile.

Officers subsequently located a second adult male victim who was struck by a projectile while outside his vehicle.

Both victims sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Police say three parked cars were also hit and damaged.

The investigation:

While on scene, officers determined that the projectiles had been fired from an apartment window.

They were able to locate the apartment unit in question, made entry and took the suspect into custody.

During the execution of a search warrant, an air pistol, CO2 cartridges and projectiles were recovered.

The suspect was also determined to be in possession of fake identification.

The suspect:

Police have identified the suspect as 23-year-old Donis Manuel Chan Ajtum. He has been charged with:

reckless handling of a firearm, assault & battery (x2)

shoot missile at occupied vehicles (x2)

destruction of property (x3)

possession of fake identification and fraudulent use of identification.

He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

Police say the investigation remains active and ask anyone with additional information to contact them.