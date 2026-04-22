Arlington gymnastics program saved after budget fight

The Brief Arlington County leaders voted to keep the long-running gymnastics program at Barcroft Community Center open after earlier proposing cuts due to budget pressures. The decision followed strong community advocacy from families, coaches and athletes who feared losing a 50-year program. To help cover costs, participant fees will rise about 25% (and other recreation fees more broadly), with increases expected to begin in July or by fall.



After weeks of uncertainty and emotional appeals from families, Arlington County leaders have voted to keep a long-running gymnastics program at the Barcroft Community Center open, reversing an earlier proposal to cut it from the budget.

For many families, the decision brings relief after fearing the loss of a program that has served the community for more than 50 years.

What they're saying:

"I feel really good. I can keep coming here, keep training and have a great time with my friends," one young gymnast told FOX 5 DC. Another added, "It means a lot to me and this gym. I’ve made so many good memories."

Earlier this year, county officials warned of a difficult budget season marked by revenue pressures and competing priorities. Among the most controversial proposals was eliminating the gymnastics program at Barcroft — a move that quickly sparked backlash.

Parents, coaches and athletes organized for weeks, attending meetings, contacting county leaders and advocating for the program’s survival.

"If they had really looked into the support that we have here, this would’ve never been on the chopping block," one athlete said.

County leaders ultimately voted to preserve the program, but not without changes.

Program fees to rise

What's next:

To help offset costs, fees for participants are expected to rise — with gymnastics program fees increasing by about 25% and broader recreation fees rising even more — while the county continues to subsidize part of the program, according to county officials.

Some parents say the increases are necessary.

"In the short term, fees need to increase, and we as a community support that because we know it’s important to balance the budget," one parent named Anthony Hoang said.

Others emphasized the broader impact the center has beyond competitive gymnastics.

"When we first heard this back in February, I was heartbroken," Kari Garcia, another parent, said. "But we were able to rally not only the competitive gymnastics parents, but the recreational gymnastics and adaptive community."

The fee increases are expected to take effect in July, though summer classes this year are not expected to see higher costs until the fall.