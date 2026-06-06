15-year-old girl dies after being shot in Southeast DC

The Brief Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Southeast Washington on Saturday night. A heavy police presence remained in the area late Saturday as detectives processed evidence and interviewed witnesses. The Metropolitan Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to call 202-727-9099 or text tips anonymously to 50411.



Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Southeast Washington on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Barnaby Street SE around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a juvenile female suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite immediate life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the MPD.

A heavy police presence remained in the area late Saturday as detectives processed evidence and interviewed witnesses.

What you can do:

The Metropolitan Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to call 202-727-9099 or text tips anonymously to 50411.