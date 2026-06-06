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15-year-old girl dies after being shot in Southeast DC

By
FOX 5 DC
D.C. Crime
Published June 6, 2026 10:59 PM EDT
Published June 6, 2026 10:59 PM EDT
15-year-old girl dies after being shot in Southeast DC
15-year-old girl dies after being shot in Southeast DC

15-year-old girl dies after being shot in Southeast DC

Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Southeast Washington on Saturday night.

The Brief

    • Metropolitan Police Department detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Southeast Washington on Saturday night.
    • A heavy police presence remained in the area late Saturday as detectives processed evidence and interviewed witnesses.
    • The Metropolitan Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to call 202-727-9099 or text tips anonymously to 50411.

WASHINGTON - Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in Southeast Washington on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 900 block of Barnaby Street SE around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a juvenile female suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite immediate life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the MPD. 

A heavy police presence remained in the area late Saturday as detectives processed evidence and interviewed witnesses.

What you can do:

The Metropolitan Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to call 202-727-9099 or text tips anonymously to 50411.

The Source: Information from the Metropolitan Police Department. 

D.C. CrimeNewsCrime and Public SafetyWashington, D.C.