FCPS employee charged with embezzling $40,000 from school

The Brief A Fairfax County Public Schools employee, Stephanie Gale, has been charged with embezzling more than $40,000 from Hayfield Secondary School. Investigators say Gale, a finance technician, was responsible for the alleged theft and now faces felony embezzlement and computer fraud charges. FCPS has suspended Gale, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A Fairfax County Public Schools employee has been charged with embezzling more than $40,000 from Hayfield Secondary School, according to police.

What we know:

Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation on April 21 after receiving information from the Fairfax County Public Schools Auditor General regarding potential financial misconduct at Hayfield Secondary School.

Following the investigation, detectives determined that 45-year-old Stephanie Gale, of Lorton, allegedly embezzled more than $40,000 from the school.

Gale worked as a finance technician at Hayfield Secondary School and had been employed by FCPS since 2021.

Detectives obtained warrants for Gale, who turned herself in at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on June 1.

She was charged with:

Embezzlement

Computer Fraud

Both charges are felonies.

Gale was released on an unsecured bond.

What's next:

Fairfax County Public Schools has suspended Gale from her position following her arrest. They released the following statement:

"These are serious allegations that we first brought to law enforcement. We continue to cooperate fully with the investigation. Because these are active legal and personnel matters, we are limited in what we can share at this time.



FCPS has clear expectations for employee conduct and takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard public resources. We remain committed to accountability, transparency, and maintaining the trust of the students, families, staff, and community we serve."

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), submitting a tip online, or using the P3 Tips app.